Hastings, Nebraska, resident Kenneth Heuertz, 92, passed away Friday, September 18, 2020, at College View in Hastings.
Rosary will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, September 23, with Mass to follow at 10:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Roseland with Father Nathan Hall and Father Thomas Brouillette officiating. Burial with Military Rites will be at the Roseland Cemetery. Visitation is 1-7 p.m. Tuesday at Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center, which is serving the family.
For the health and safety of others, face masks are required for those attending the visitation and funeral. Your cooperation is appreciated. Since there are material sharing restrictions, we ask that you bring your own pen for signing the registration book or memorial envelopes. If you do not bring one, we can do that for you. Memorials may be given to Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Roseland. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com.
Kenneth was born on December 10, 1927, to Leo and Cleona (Gentert) Heuertz.
Kenneth married Delores Jones on February 26, 1949. Delores passed away April 10, 2020. Kenneth served in the U.S. Navy from 1947 to 1949. He was a farmer and a rural mail carrier. Most of all, he enjoyed his family, his grandkids, great-grandkids and many friends who were all very special to him.
Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife, Delores; sons Larry and Randy; and son-in-law Dave Parr.
Survivors include children and spouses, Dan and Jolene Heuertz of Roseland, Kathy Parr of Roseland, Beth Heuertz of Hastings; grandchildren and spouses, Jessica and Nate Anderson, Leah and Brian Hamilton, Brandy and Eric Boudreau, Blane and Kristin Parr, Casey and Matt Kenny, Zach and Missy Parr, and Derick Heuertz and significant other, Jaryn Elders; 15 great-grandchildren; and sister, Joan Hemberger of Hastings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.