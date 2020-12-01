Hastings, Nebraska, resident Kenneth Joseph “Ken” Konen, 60, passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020, at the Blue Hill Nursing Home in Blue Hill.
Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 5, at Assumption Cemetery in Assumption with Father Nathan Hall officiating. There will be no viewing or visitation. Book signing will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established for Mission 22. Checks should be made out to the family.
For the health and safety of others, face masks are required for those attending the book signing and funeral. Your cooperation is appreciated. Since there are material sharing restrictions, we ask that you bring your own pen for signing the registration book or memorial envelopes. If you do not bring one, we can do that for you. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Ken was born on September 1, 1960, in Hastings to Harold and Rita (Bolte) Konen. He graduated salutatorian of Roseland High School in 1978. Ken was a welder at LCL Truck Equipment for more than 35 years. He was a member of Knights of Columbus and a member of Assumption Catholic Church. Ken enjoyed fishing, gardening, and Husker football.
Ken was preceded in death by his parents, Rita and Harold Konen.
Survivors include his children, Matt (Tessa) Konen of Ft. Bragg, NC, and Jacob Konen (Kate Taylor) of Boulder, CO; granddaughter, Bradlea Konen; siblings, Gerry (Evelyn) Konen of Juniata, Rich (Rosanne) Konen of Guide Rock, Gene (Joan) Konen of Hastings, Mary Konen (Jeff Gayman) of Hastings, Pat (Jim) Schuyler of Juniata, Betty Hemberger of Colorado Springs, CO, Bonnie Konen of Kearney, and Marlene (Dave) Burnham of Hastings, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
