Hastings, Nebraska, resident Kenneth James “Kenny” Wilson, 77, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Blue Hill Care Center in Blue Hill, Nebraska.
Services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, July 18, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Chaplain John Mueller officiating. Private family burial will be at a later date. There will be no viewing or visitation. Since there are material sharing restrictions, we ask that you bring your own pen for signing the registration book or memorial envelopes. If you do not bring one, we can do that for you. Memorials may be given to Start Over Rover. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
