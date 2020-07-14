Hastings, Nebraska resident, Kenneth James “Kenny” Wilson, 77, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Blue Hill Care Center in Blue Hill, Nebraska.
Services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, July 18, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Chaplain John Mueller officiating. Private family burial will be at a later date. There will be no viewing or visitation. Since there are material sharing restrictions, we ask that you bring your own pen for signing the registration book or memorial envelopes. If you do not bring one, we can do that for you. Memorials may be given to Start Over Rover. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Kenny was born July 25, 1942, in Hopkinton, Iowa to Fredrich and Emma Marie (Rink) Wilson. He was baptized on December 20, 1942. Kenny graduated from Hopkinton High School in Hopkinton, Iowa in 1960. He married Jean Ann Schlimmer on May 6, 1972; she preceded him in death on January 15, 2013. Kenny drove truck for Hastings Irrigation for over 30 years. He cherished his pets. Kenny was always a jokester and was always silly.
Kenny was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Jean Ann; and aunt, Clara Bader.
Survivors include daughter, Candy Hansen of Monticello, Iowa; nieces, nephew and spouses, Renee and Robert Petr of Kenesaw, Jackie and Dan Fitzgerald of Kenesaw, Christina and Kelly Bush of Hopkinton, Iowa, Angie and Skip Farmer of Monticello, Iowa, Josh Schlimmer of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; great-nieces and great-nephews, Heather and Cody Heil of Hastings, Kelly Allison of Lincoln, Hayley Fitzgerald of Kenesaw, Riley Petr of Kenesaw; brother-in-law, Jack Schlimmer of Lincoln; numerous other family and friends.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.