Hardy, Nebraska, resident Kenneth Jensby, 90, passed away July 28, 2020 in Hardy.
Graveside services are 3 p.m. Saturday, August 1, at Evergreen Cemetery in Superior with Pastor Nathan Sherrill officiating. Please bring your lawn chairs. Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Friday with the family present from 6-8 p.m. and 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Saturday at the Megrue-Price Funeral Home. Megrue-Price Funeral Home in Superior is in charge of arrangements.
Kenneth was born on March 8, 1930 in Cadams, Nebraska to Leslie Jensby and Leona (Harling) Jensby.
Kenny was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Shirley on August 24, 2011; brothers, Robert (and sister-in-law Dorothy) and Roy Leon; and brother-in-law, Orville Meyer.
He is survived by sister, Donna Meyer of Ruskin; sister-in-law, LaGreta Jensby of Atkinson; nieces, nephews and their families; daughters, Cindy (Lonnie) Hedstrom of Courtland, Kansas, Carla Eitzmann (Gayle) of Superior, and Christy (Kevin) Madsen of Kearney; eight grandchildren; five step-grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and five stepgreat-grandchildren.
