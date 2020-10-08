Kenneth L. “Ken” Hinrichs, 81, passed away Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at Good Samaritan Village Perkins Pavilion in Hastings, Nebraska.
A family graveside service will be held at a later date. In honoring his wish to be cremated there is no viewing or visitation. DeWitt Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Hastings is handling arrangements. Memorials may be directed to his family for a later designation. Condolences can be left at www.dewittfuneral.com.
Ken was born May 14, 1939, in Doniphan, Nebraska, the son of Weert and Julia (Loschen) Hinrichs. He graduated from Hastings High School with the class of 1958. Ken married Karen Parker in 1960 in Campbell, Nebraska. He retired from Charter Communications in 2001. Ken was a member of the Hastings Jaycees. Ken enjoyed building and shooting guns, camping, and canoeing.
Ken is survived by his children, Ginger (Joe) Stayner of Juniata, Mitch Hinrichs of Omaha, Scott Hinrichs of Juniata, Cindi (Flip) Kidder of Holdrege, and Kevin (Dawn) Hinrichs of Juniata; 15 grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; brother, Leonard Hinrichs; sister, Eileen Weber; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Karen; son, Kenny Hinrichs; and four brothers.
