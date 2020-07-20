Kenneth L. Lockling passed away on March 16, 2020, in Bakersfield, California.
A celebration of life is 2 p.m. July 26 at the Clay Center Nebraska Christian Church. A private family burial was held.
Kenneth was born on July 24, 1931, on a farm in Modale, Iowa. As a child, he was involved in basketball, singing, playing the violin and farm life. Graduating in 1950 from Modale High School, he went on to Midwestern School of Evangelism in Ottumwa, Iowa. He graduated from MSE with a BSL degree in 1954. Here he met and married Bernice (Province) on May 17, 1953.
Together five children were born to them: Carolyn, Robert, Shirley, Kenneth D. and Steven.
Kenneth, as an ordained minister, preached in Missouri, Oregon, California, Iowa and many churches in Nebraska. He was involved with several churches in the Hastings area through the years 1971-2020.
For a few years, he worked at the Hastings Regional Health Center and for many years with the Hastings Public School system as a janitor. After retiring, he traveled the country helping churches with a group called Servants of the Savior.
He enjoyed singing with the Hastings Chorus of the Plains, tuning pianos, gardening, riding his bike and spending time with family and friends. To him, everyone was a friend.
He is survived by brothers, William (Carlene) Lockling of Rio Linda, California and Eugene (Pat) Lockling of Yale, Iowa; daughters, Carolyn Nemitz of Northglenn, Colorado, and Shirley(Michael) Snell of Lexington, Nebraska; daughter-in-law, Diane Sams; sons Kenneth D.(Jane) Lockling of Harvard, Nebraska and Steven Lockling of Conroe, Texas; and many nieces and nephews, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother; two sisters; his wives Bernice and Eloise; and son, Robert.
Memorials may be given to the family or Clay Center Christian Church for mission work that Kenneth supported.
