Kenneth W. Schmale, 86, of Lincoln, Nebraska passed away March 20, 2021. Born February 18, 1935 near Campbell to Albert and Esther (Meyer) Schmale.
Ken served in the U. S. Army. He owned H & H Plastic for 25 years. He was a member of Faith Lutheran Church and worked on the event staff at UNL for over 50 years.
He is survived by his wife, Emily (married 58 years); son, Bryan; daughter, Suzanne (Edward) Reinke; grandchildren, Thomas and Alaina Reinke, all of Lincoln; sister, Audrey (Ken) Peil of Blue Hill. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Jim.
Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 27, 2021 at Faith Lutheran Church, 8701 Adams Street, with Pastor Gary Dunker officiating. Face coverings are required for all in attendance.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to Faith Lutheran Church. No visitation, as it was Ken's wish to be cremated.
