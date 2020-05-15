Kenneth W. Thaut, 77, of Montrose, Colorado, passed away at home on May 13, 2020.
He was born March 10, 1943 in Hastings, Nebraska to Carl and Beulah (Martin) Thaut. He was the 3rd of 4 siblings, Connie Rombeck, Jerry Thaut and Harvey Thaut. He married Diana Robinson Thaut 57 years ago on September 22, 1962.
He worked as an electronics engineer at Hill Air Force Base in Layton, Utah. He later worked at NOAH in Boulder, Colorado where he retired moving to Montrose. He and Diana worked at Ross Reels 12 years until fully retiring.
He is survived by his wife, Diana; two children, Stephanie Nelson and Darren Thaut; three grandchildren, Dustyn, Brandon and Nichole; one great-grandchild, Lucas; brother and sister-in-law, Jerry (Janice) Thaut; sister, Connie Rombech; sister-in-law, Pauline Thaut; several cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and one brother, Harvey Thaut.
There will be no services but a celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.