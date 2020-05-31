Kevin Kent Knake, age 57, of Hastings, Nebraska, passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at his home in Hastings with his wife, Chris, by his side after a courageous battle of glioblastoma.
Social distance funeral services are 10 a.m. Monday at St. Isidore Catholic Church in Columbus. Visitation without the family present is 3-5 p.m. Sunday at McKown Funeral Home in Columbus. A family vigil service will take place at 6 p.m. Sunday. Burial is in All Saints Cemetery in Columbus.
Due to restrictions, the Mass will be broadcast at 10 a.m. Monday, June 1, on the McKown Funeral Home Facebook page.
Kevin Knake was born December 23, 1962, in Omaha, Nebraska, to Willis Dean and Sharon Kay (Dodson) Knake. He grew up Nehawka, Nebraska, and attended Conestoga High School where he was active in FFA, Boy Scouts, and was a member of the Athletic Letter man’s club. After graduating high school, he attended the University of Nebraska at Lincoln where he received his bachelor’s degree and his Juris Doctorate degree. After graduating, he was a Deputy Platte County Attorney. He then worked as a Deputy Public Defender in Hall County. After leaving Hall County, Kevin worked for several law offices in Hastings before opening his own law firm in January of 2018. Kevin practiced law for 30 years.
Kevin was a member of the Nebraska Bar Association, National College for DUI Defense Inc, and Nebraska Association of Trial Attorneys, Noon Lions Club, Leadership Hastings, and Grand Island Saddle Club.
On April 9, 1994, Kevin was united in marriage to Christine Kuta at St. Isidore’s Catholic Church in Columbus. As part of Kevin’s wishes, he received the Holy Sacraments of First Communion and Confirmation June 19, 2019. Kevin loved celebrating St Patrick’s Day, he loved Nebraska, especially time at Lake Erickson, reading history books. He also enjoyed hanging out and attending nieces’ and nephews’ sporting activities, mock trials, dance recitals and chess tournaments. Kevin enjoyed trips to museums, the annual Las Vegas trip and trip to Disney World with wife, Chris.
He is survived by his wife, Christine Louise Knake of Hastings; father, Willis Dean Knake of Nehawka; brother, Michael Willis Knake of Nehawka; in-laws, Louis and Rose Kuta of Columbus; brother and sisters-in-law, Bob (Becky) Kuta and Patrick Kuta (fiancée, Rhonda) and Tim (Barb) Cave of Columbus; seven nieces and nephews; and nine great-nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Sharon Kay Knake; his grandparents, Audrey and Merritt Dodson Sr., and Henry and Mary Ann Knake; and dear friend, Jerry Fogarty.
