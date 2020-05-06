Kevin Lee Schifferns, 50, passed away April 24, 2020, in Muskegon, Michigan, after an extended battle with cancer.
He was born on June 10, 1969, to Vincent and Connie (Robinson) Schifferns in Hastings, Nebraska.
He is survived by his daughter, Joclyne (Austin) Norden and his granddaughter Braylee; his mother, Connie Schifferns; sister, Lorinda Schifferns; brother, Michael Schifferns; and sister, Tanya (Bob) Gilson. He was also survived by his dear nieces and nephews, Christopher Schifferns, Zach Gilson, Lindsey Nation and Brandy Nation.
He was preceded in death by his father, Vincent.
Service arrangements will be held in Hastings at a later date.
