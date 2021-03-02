Kim Dinnell passed away on February 2, 2021 in Modesto, California at the age of 64. He was born January 18, 1957 in Hastings, Nebraska to Robert and Joyce Dinnell.
After growing up in Hastings, Kim left to start college in Ottawa, Kansas. He transferred to Washburn University in Topeka, Kansas and played football. Kim met his wife Sharon at Kansas State University where he received his bachelor’s degree. Kim went on to graduate school receiving his teaching certificate from the University of Nebraska. In 1985 Kim and Sharon headed out to California where he accepted a job with Modesto City Schools.
Kim spent 33 years teaching biology and science at Grace Davis High School in Modesto. During his time at Davis High, Kim coached track, freshman football and girls’ basketball, along with activities director and work experience director.
Kim is survived by his wife of 37 years, Sharon; their daughter, Jennica and son, Cameron, both of Escalon, CA; son, McKenna, his wife Kyleigh; grandchildren, Freddie and McKenna, all of Greenwood, CA; his mother, Joyce; sisters, Beverly Kelsey and her husband, Steve; Barbara Vogt and her husband, Kent; brother, Kenneth and wife, Leea all of Hastings, Nebraska, along with many nieces and nephews.
Kim’s wonderful sense of humor will be greatly missed by all.
A Celebration of Life will be held in Kim’s honor at a future date. Memorials can be left at www.deeganmemorialchapels.com.
