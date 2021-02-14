Kimberly D. Mohlman, 29, of Red Cloud, Nebraska, died Monday, February 8, 2021 at Bryan-LGH West in Lincoln as the result of a two-vehicle accident.
Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Monday, February 15, at the First United Methodist Church in Red Cloud with the Rev. Bonnie McCord officiating. Interment will be at the Red Cloud Cemeterey.
Visitation will be held Monday, 11 a.m. to service time at the church.
Memorials are suggested to the family, Independence Rising or the Nebraska High School Rodeo Association.
Simonson-Williams Funeral Home of Red Cloud in charge of arrangements.
