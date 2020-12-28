Hastings, Nebraska resident Kimmera D. Stahlecker, 32, passed away Thursday, December 24, 2020 in Lincoln.
Kimmera will be remembered as a very strong, free-spirited woman. Much of Kimmera and Landon’s everyday life was devoted to the daily extracurricular activities of their daughter Lillian. It was with great joy of theirs to be in the stands of all her softball games, dance and school activities. Kimmera’s specialties were hosting sleepovers, camping trips, playing board games, and long games of poker. She was a very proud mother.
She received her Funeral Directors degree working for Stonacek Funeral Chapel. Kimmera moved to Hastings to raise her family. She worked as a mail route carrier driving from Grand Island to Burwell daily for three years. She pursued a surgery tech position prior to her passing.
Grateful for having shared her life are her daughter, Lillian; the love of her life, Landon Jensen of Hastings; parents, Rex and Tracy (Lueken) Stahlecker of Norfolk; sister, Angela Kruid fiancé Nathan Wortman of Norfolk; brother, Trevor (Jennifer) Stahlecker of Lincoln; grandmothers, Delores Stahlecker of Stuart, Helen Lueken of Lynch; special family members, Les, Linda, and Lacy Jensen, of Central City; and aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends too numerous to mention.
Funeral is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. December, 29, 2020, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Condolences may be expressed to the family on-line at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com
