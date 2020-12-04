Former Hastings, Nebraska, resident Kristine L. (Knigge) Cook passed away October 28, 2020 in Tennessee.
Kristine Louise was born December 14, 1949, in Hastings to Earl and Myrtle (Glaum) Knigge. She graduated from Hastings High in 1968. She went to Nursing School which was her lifelong career until retirement. On October 25, 1969, she married E. Bradley Cook at the First Presbyterian Church in Hastings. Brad was in the Navy and they travelled to Virginia, Nebraska, Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, and Tennessee.
Kristy is survived by her husband, Brad Cook of Atoka, Tennessee; sons, Matthew Cook and Michael (Lori) Cook; sister, Katharine (LaVern) Davis; sister-in-law, Cindy (Don) Brown. She is also survived by her grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death but her Parents, Earl and Myrtle Knigge; and brother, Steven L. Knigge.
