Kurt Allen, 52, of Blue Hill, Nebraska, died on Monday, November 16, 2020, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Services will be held on Saturday, November 21, at 2 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Blue Hill with Rev. Jeffrey Kuddes officiating. The service will also be live streamed to the Blue Hill High School Gymnasium and broadcast on FM 103.5.
Burial will be in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Blue Hill. Visitation will be Friday, November 20, from 1-8 p.m. with family present from 6-8 p.m. at Merten-Butler Mortuary in Blue Hill. Memorials can be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church, Blue Hill FFA, Webster County Beef Show, and Blue Hill Golf Course.
For the health and safety of others, face masks are required for those attending the visitation and funeral. Your cooperation is appreciated. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.mertenbutlermortuary.com. Merten-Butler Mortuary in Blue Hill is in charge of arrangements.
Kurt was born on September 8, 1968, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He graduated from St. Paul High School (Nebraska) in 1986 and served in the U.S. Air Force immediately after. He then received his diploma in air conditioning and refrigeration from Central Community College in Hastings.
Kurt married Kristi A. (Kort) Allen on July 1, 1995, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Blue Hill. Kurt was confirmed into Trinity Lutheran in September of 1995.
Kurt had a strong work ethic that led him to a successful career at Glenwood Telecommunication. In 1998, he began working at Glenwood as a technician and worked his way up to the Project Manager position. Along with this, Kurt was involved in the cattle industry. He worked many years at the Blue Hill Livestock and started his own cattle herd, K4cattle, with his wife and two daughters. Prior to working at Glenwood, Kurt worked at Pepsi and Lyle Peterson Construction. Kurt served on the Stewardship Board at Trinity Lutheran.
Kurt was very proud of his children, Kortney, a teacher and coach at Sandy Creek and Kacey, a student at Kansas State studying Animal Science/Pre-Vet. His greatest enjoyments were watching his daughters succeed in athletic activities, academics, and livestock shows.
Kurt was also active at the Webster County Fair, as a Beef Superintendent. Besides spending time with his family, golf and cattle were his favorite pastimes.
Kurt, alongside his wife, coached their daughters in coach pitch softball for many years. After his daughters graduated high school, Kurt started refereeing and line judging home volleyball games.
Kurt is survived by his wife of 25 years, Kristi of Blue Hill; two daughters, Kortney and Kacey; brother-in-law, sister-in-law, niece, and nephew, Brian, Shelly, Reghan, and Peyton Kort of Grand Island; mother, stepfather, and half-sister, Sherry, Greg, and Pam Roach of St. Paul; his uncle and aunt, Neil and Marlys Kort of Blue Hill, and numerous cousins and friends.
Kurt was preceded in death by his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Keith and Shirley Kort; his grandparents, and his faithful companion, Kooper Ace.
