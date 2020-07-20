Kyra Laney Primm, seven-week-old infant daughter of Adam T. Primm and Hayley L. Griess, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020, at home due to SIDS.
Graveside services are 11 a.m. Thursday, July 23, at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings with Pastor Mark Oberbeck officiating. There will be no viewing or visitation. Memorials may be given to the family.
Since there are material sharing restrictions, we ask that you bring your own pen for signing the registration book or memorial envelopes. If you do not bring one, we can do that for you. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Kyra was born June 5, 2020, in Hastings, Nebraska, to the proud parents of Adam T. Primm and Hayley L. Griess.
Kyra was preceded in death by her grandmother, Margene Primm.
Survivors include parents, Adam T. Primm and Hayley L. Griess of Hastings; grandparents, Renae and Darrell Griess of Hastings and Tony Primm of Roseland, Nebraska; aunts and spouse, Heather and Ryan Fitzgerald of Hastings, and Kristin Primm and fiancé Sage Sanger of Campbell, Nebraska.
