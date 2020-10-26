Lana Cruz, 73, died Saturday, October 24, 2020, at the Spring Creek Care Home in Inavale, Nebraska.
Services are pending with the Simonson-Williams Funeral Home in Red Cloud.
Updated: October 26, 2020 @ 11:40 pm
