Hastings, Nebraska, resident Laneta F. Karsting, 89, passed away Saturday, December 12, 2020, at Good Samaritan Society Perkins Pavilion in Hastings.
A private family service will be held at a later date. In honoring her wish to be cremated there is no viewing or visitation. DeWitt Funeral Home and Cremation Service is handling arrangements.
Memorials may be directed to her family for a later designation.
Condolences can be left at www.dewittfuneral.com.
Laneta was born August 21, 1931, in Lebanon, Kansas to Loyd and Lois (Biggs) Dericks-Gilbert. Laneta attended country school and graduated from Lebanon High School in 1949. She married Forest “Buzz” Bock on June 4, 1949, and this union was blessed with three daughters: Connie, Linda, and Julie. After a divorce, Laneta married Eugene Karsting on November 11, 1978. They later divorced but remained very good friends.
After Laneta’s girls all finished college she attended Joseph’s College of Beauty in Hastings. She became a cosmetologist and fulfilled her lifelong dream of owning her own salon. She excelled in that profession for over 30 years until her retirement due to health. In addition to working as a cosmetologist, Laneta also earned her Real Estate License. Laneta’s life revolved around her family, friends, and clients, and doing what she could to help others. She was a member of Grace United Methodist Church in Hastings.
Laneta is survived by three daughters, Connie Gledhill and husband Bruce of Woodland Park, CO, Linda Johnson of Hastings, former son-in-law, Richard Johnson of Phillips, and Julie Richards and husband Greg of Hastings; five grandchildren, Cody Johnson and wife Amy Breen of Palmer, AK, Kent Gledhill and wife Melissa of Breckenridge, CO, Rhiannon Sanford and husband Shad of Lincoln, Amber Schroetlin of Woodland Park, CO, and Jef Finley and wife Krista of Hastings; eleven great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Dale Scott of Albuquerque, NM; and two nephews, Terry Scott and Tory Scott.
She was preceded in death by her parents; younger sister, Betty Scott and younger brother Eldon Gilbert; infant grandson, Joseph Finley; and grandson-in-law Josh Schroetlin.
