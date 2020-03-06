Hastings, Nebraska, resident Larene Jeanine “Jean” Dahlsten, 85, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Good Samaritan Society Perkins Pavilion in Hastings.
Memorial service is 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 10, at All Saints Chapel in Good Samaritan Society-Hastings Village. Burial will be at the Clay Center Cemetery in Clay Center, Nebraska. DeWitt Funeral Home and Cremation Service is handling arrangements. Memorials may be directed to Crossroads Mission Avenue at www.crossroadsmission.com. Condolences may be left at www.dewittfuneral.com.
Jeanine was born December 29, 1934, in Hayland, Nebraska, to Mattie (Ocker) and Herman Bockerman, who farmed near Prosser. She had one sister, Elaine (Bockerman) Welch, who preceded her in death.
Jeanine graduated from Kenesaw High School in 1953. After high school, she moved to Hastings and married James Pierce, with whom she had five children. They subsequently divorced. Jeanine married Thomas Roark in 1968 and the family moved to Clay Center. Thomas died in 1981. Jeanine married George Dahlsten in 1986. After George’s death in 1998, Jeanine moved to Blue Hill to be near her children. She returned to Hastings in 2016.
A lifetime homemaker, Jeanine also worked as a waitress and seamstress. She enjoyed sewing for her family, gardening, garage sales, and the company of her many dogs and cats. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Blue Hill.
Jeanine is survived by her children, Joni Pierce (Brian DeBruine), Lori Pierce Ochsner (Jon Ochsner), Greg Pierce (Jennifer Durand), Scott Pierce (Terrie), Timothy Pierce, Thomas Roark (Wendy), and Michelle Roark; grandchildren, Daniel Pierce, Jeremy Pierce (Mindy), Christina Pierce, Emily Pierce, Jennifer Pierce, Victoria Pierce, Mikel Roark (Emalee), Morgan Roark Buckner (Sam), Ryann Roark, Samantha Roark, Ezra (Aaron) Roark, Tana (Alex) Roark, Riley Hall, Skylar Hall, and Dillon Hall (Mallory); and great-grandchildren, Taylor Pierce, Annalise Pierce, Braxton Stenka, Cheyenne Stenka, Sage Borrell, Quincy Reynolds, Lalani Adams Banks, Loren Adams Banks, Tracen Paulsen, Brody Paulsen, and Haydn Paulsen.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.