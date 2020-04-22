Former Hastings, Nebraska resident, Larry D. Hersh, 81 passed away, Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at the Harvard Rest Haven in Harvard.
Private family graveside service will be Friday, April 24, 2020 with Pastor Paul Duffy officiating at the Kenesaw Cemetery in Kenesaw, Nebraska. Book signing will be Thursday, April 23, 2020 at the Apfel Funeral Home in Kenesaw from 5-8 p.m. Condolences may be sent to the family from www.apfelfuneralhome.com. Apfel Funeral Home in Hastings is in care of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Kenesaw pool, make checks payable to Village of Kenesaw Pool Fund, memo: Hersh Pool Memorial.
Larry was born November 8, 1938 to James Dean and Ethelyn (Tiff) Hersh in Broken Bow, Nebraska. He married Nancy Ellen Peterson in Portland, Oregon on February, 25, 1959. Nancy passed away in 2015. Larry worked construction retiring in 2010.
He is survived by son, Terry Dean Hersh and daughter, Cindy L. Hersh, both of Hastings; and one brother, Dan Hersh of Ord.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Nancy; and brother, Royce Hersh.
