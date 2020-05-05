Trumbull, Nebraska, resident Larry D. Weiss, 67, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020, at his home.
Due to COVID-19 directed health measures, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Burial will be held at a later date at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. Visitation is 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Friday, May 8, at the funeral home. We will be in compliance with the CDC guidelines of 10 people gathering at a time for visitation, your cooperation is appreciated. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Larry was born June 10, 1952, in Lincoln, Nebraska to LeRoy and Jean (Jugert) Weiss. He graduated from Hastings High School in 1970 and Grand Island School of Business in 1972. Larry married Marcia Hanson on October 20, 1973, in Hastings.
Larry owned Pearl Vision Center, worked at CPI in Trumbull, and then for Garrett Tire & Tread until his retirement. He was a member of Faith Lutheran Church where he volunteered much of his time. Larry was President of the Adams County 4-H Council for many years, 4-H Club Leader for several years, and was a little league baseball coach. In retirement, Larry enjoyed helping his boys form Weiss Cattle. He was so proud. He adored all four grandkids and attended every activity they were in. They were his everything.
Larry was an organ donor, after he passed he gave the gift of organ and tissue donation to help others.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include wife, Marcia Weiss of Trumbull; children and spouses, Marissa and Kip Sitzmore of Juniata, Casey Weiss of Red Cloud, Maranda and Alex Griess of Juniata, Remington Weiss of Trumbull; grandchildren, Malayni Sitzmore, Karson Sitzmore (Boss Man), Zander Griess, Zayla Griess; brother and spouse, Rodney and Norma Weiss of Lenexa, Kansas; numerous other extended family and many friends.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.