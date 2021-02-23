Larry Daugherty, 84, of North Platte, Nebraska, formerly of Kearney, passed away February 18, 2021 at his home in North Platte. Services will be held at a later date in Kearney. Adams and Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Most Popular
Articles
- Madsen's attorney wants judge to allow him to call mayor, health director at hearing in criminal case
- Communities rally around Sutton family following house fire
- Superior's Neeman making most of opportunity after lost freshman season
- Two die in Webster County crash
- Council to act on mask policy Monday
- South Heartland records 13 new cases of COVID-19
- Man killed in head-on collision with snowplow near Fremont
- Gage County asks state for help paying Beatrice 6 judgment
- Operators ask public to use caution around snow plows
- Three more South Heartland residents dead from COVID-19
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.