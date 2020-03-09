Larry E. Edgar, 72, of Guide Rock died Sunday, March 8, 2020, at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.
Memorial services are 11 a.m. Friday, March 13, at the Simonson-Williams Funeral Home in Red Cloud with the Rev. Dan Albers officiating. Private family interment will be at a later date.
A memorial fund has been established by the family for later designation.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsfh.com
