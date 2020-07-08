Hastings, Nebraska resident, Larry E. Hammond, 74, passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Private graveside services will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Hastings. There will be no viewing or visitation. Memorials may be given to Peace Lutheran Church. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Larry was born on October 5, 1945, in Hastings to Harley and Evelyn (Borchers) Hammond. He worked at Hastings Concrete Products and then in the maintenance department for Hastings Public Schools. Larry was a member of Peace Lutheran, Chorus of the Plains, and Boys Scouts of America; where he was very active.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents; son-in-law, Clayton Ulmer; and nephew, David Hammond.
Survivors include daughter, Dusty Ulmer of Norton, Kansas; son and spouse, Larry and Jessica Hammond of Hastings; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; siblings and spouses, Ron and Terri Hammond of Lee Summit, Missouri, Judy and Steve Power of Central City, and Ken and Marcia Hammond of Omaha; many nieces and nephews.
