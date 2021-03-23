Juniata, Nebraska resident Larry Francis Schulz, 79, passed away Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Memorial Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 27, at Juniata United Methodist Church in Juniata, with Pastor Kathy Uldrich officiating. There will be no burial at this time. Memorials may be given to the family. The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s Facebook page. The direct link for that page is www.facebook.com/lbvfh, the link will not be live until five minutes before service time.
For the health and safety of others, face masks are required for those attending the funeral. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Larry was born September 13, 1941, in Kintire Township, MN to August Sr. & Ethel (Waters) Schulz. He attended Morton Public Schools in Morgan, MN. In 1959, he moved with his parents to Harvard, NE from Minnesota. Larry married Carol J. Doyle on April 15, 1961, at the Lutheran Church, Marshall, MN.
Larry was a truck driver for over 25 years for Hastings Irrigation in Hastings, after he quit driving a truck he continued working for Hastings Irrigation until his retirement. After retirement, he went to work for the Village of Juniata. Larry was a member of Juniata United Methodist Church and Eagles Aerie #592. He enjoyed spending his free time hunting, fishing, and bowling.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents; in-laws, Charlie & Betty Doyle; brother, August Schulz Jr.; two sisters, Margie Grabast and Midge Weber; and sister-in-law, Tami Doyle.
Survivors include his wife, Carol Schulz; children, Lonnie (Cheryl) Schulz, Debra (Russ) Shaw-Wood, Kim (Kurt) Gibson; 13 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; sister, Audrey Higgins; and Pug Dog, Minnie Poo.
