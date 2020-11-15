Kenesaw, Nebraska, resident Larry J. Snell, 75, passed away Friday, November 13, 2020, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
It was Larry’s wishes to be cremated and there will be no visitation. Private family burial will be at a later date at Ft. McPherson National Cemetery. Apfel Funeral Home of Hastings is in care of the family. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.apfelfuneralhome.com
Memorials may be given to the American Heart Association or the donor’s choice.
Larry was born January 2, 1945, on a farm north of Phillipsburg, Kansas, to Leonard and Helen (Faubian) Snell. He attended country school in Phillipsburg until the family moved to Guide Rock. He graduated from Guide Rock High School in 1963. Larry attended Universal Trade School in Omaha for two years until being drafted into the Army in 1965. He spent 14 months in Vietnam before being discharged in 1967.
Larry moved to Hastings when he was discharged and went to work for Hastings Irrigation. In 1969, Larry started working for then Kansas-Nebraska Natural Gas Company on the maintenance crew. K-N sent Larry to Hastings Central Community College for pipeline welding and became the college’s first pipeline welding student. He then became a certified pipeline welder and later a crew chief. Larry worked for K-N 25 years before his heart condition forced him to go on disability. Larry married Sandy Smith on May 24, 1969, in Hastings at the Grace United Methodist Church. They moved to Kenesaw in November 1969.
Larry was an avid camper and for years spent many weeks in the summer as a campground host at Niobrara State Park. In 2014, Larry was presented the Friend of the Trail Award from the Oregon-California Trails Association for his efforts in preserving and maintaining the Susan Haile grave near Kenesaw. On March 15, 2020, he received a 50-year Certificate of Continuous Membership award from the American Legion Post 268 of Kenesaw. Larry loved going to his grandchildren’s activities and rarely missed any of their events.
He is survived by his wife, Sandy; children, Corey Snell and life partner LaDawna Richards of Gibbon, and Amy (John) Walker of Johnson Lake; grandchildren, Tanner Snell and significant other Lauren Kolb of Gibbon, Bradyn Snell and fiancé Myah Sloan of Omaha, and Ellie Snell of Kearney; great-grandson, Bowdey Snell of Gibbon; sister, Wanda Reimers of Grand Island; brother-in-law Robert GeBauer of Kenesaw; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Robert Snell; sister and brother-in-law, Dorothy and Charles McCall; sisters-in-law, Janice Simmons and Karen GeBauer; and mother-in-law, Marie Smith.
