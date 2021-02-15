Lincoln, Nebraska, resident Larry L. Bornschlegl, 77, passed away Friday, February 12, 2021, in Kearney.
Larry was born October 4, 1943, in Geneva, Nebraska, to Leonard and Maxine (Schelkopf) Bornschlegl.
Left to cherish Larry’s memory are his wife, Shirley (Nunns) Bornschlegl of Lincoln, NE; daughter, Stephanie (Kevin) Eubanks or Portsmoth, RI; son, Matthew (Staci) Bornschlegl of Roca, NE; brother, Jim (Cathy) Bornschlegl of Mitchell, NE; sisters, Linda (Jim) McCabe of Lincoln, NE and Mary (Rusty) Halkyard of Gibbon, NE; grandchildren, Becton Eubanks of Portsmouth, RI, and Joshua, Alli and Emma Bornschlegl of Roca, NE.
Public visitation will be held Friday, February 26, with family present from 4-8 p.m. at Farmer and Son Funeral Home in Geneva. A private family memorial service will take place on February 27. There will be a public Celebration of Life later this summer when COVID restrictions have eased. Memorials may be made to the Geneva Legion Baseball Program or the Nebraska Baseball Hall of Fame. Online condolences may be left at www.farmerandsonfuneralhome.com.
