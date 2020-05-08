Larry L. Lewis, 84, of Hastings, Nebraska, passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at the Blue Hill Care Center in Blue Hill, Nebraska.
His wishes were to be cremated. There will be no services. Condolences may be sent to Shirley Lewis, 620 Lane A, Hastings, NE 68901 or Ron Lewis, 1323 N. Cedar Ave., Hastings, NE 68901. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.mertenbutlermortuary.com. Merten-Butler Mortuary in Blue Hill is in charge of arrangements.
Larry was born on February 13, 1936 to Floyd G. and Harriet S. (Russell) Lewis at Beatrice, Nebraska. He graduated from Ogallala High School in 1954. He then graduated from the University of Nebraska in 1958 with a Bachelor’s Degree in education. While at Nebraska he was a member of the Baseball Team and lettered all four years. He married Estalene J. Johnson in 1959 and she passed away in 2009. He married Shirley Stone on June 22, 2010 in Keystone, Nebraska. He taught High School Science for over 30 years in many places, including Venango, Brewster, North Loup Scotia, Arnold, Hildreth, Plattsmouth, Clay Center, Campbell and at Cody-Kilgore. He also coached many sports and during the summer taught Driver’s Education. He also drove the School Bus and after retiring ran a rural mail route for many years. They moved to Hastings from Keystone, Nebraska in 2014.
Larry is survived by his wife, Shirley of Hastings; three sons, Ron (Kathy) Lewis of Hastings, Ted (Mary) Lewis of Dallas, Texas, Jim (Lisa) Lewis of Jacksonville, Florida; one sister, Sharen (Ron) Terry of Ogallala; eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife; and one son, Alan Lewis.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.