Larry Linton, son of Gerald and Elsie (Roberts) Linton, was born January 13, 1945, in Beloit, KS, and passed away December 1, 2020 at Good Samaritan Nursing Home in Superior.
He was raised by grandparents, Harvey and Ann Silsby. He graduated from Esbon High School. Larry married Susan Hysell and they later divorced.
Survivors include sons, Troy of Los Angeles, CA, and Gary of Amarillo, TX; sister, Una Hartman and husband LeRoy of Hastings; half-sister, Sheila Moore of Hardy; half-brothers, Dale Baumbach of Concordia, KS, Don and Terry Baumbach of Superior; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Larry loved to fish and had an award winning collection of fishing lures. At his request, there will be no services.
