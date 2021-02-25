Hastings, Nebraska, resident Laurie Jones, 58, passed away Tuesday, February 23, 2021, at her home.
Memorial services and burial will be held at a later date. Memorials may be given to Start Over Rover. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Laurie was born June 22, 1962, in Falls Church, Virginia to Johnny Jones and Marjorie (Petitt) Johnson. She graduated from Hastings High School in 1981. Laurie worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant in Blue Hill and was very active in her church.
Laurie was preceded in death by her parents and stepfather, Noble Johnson.
Survivors include her loved puppy, Snoodles; brother, Steve Jones of Aurora, CO; uncle, James Petitt of Scottsbluff; aunt, Jean Ernst of Hastings along with numerous cousins.
