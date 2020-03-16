Hastings, Nebraska resident, LaVern M. Alberts, 94, passed away March 8, 2020 at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Private family graveside service will be Friday, March 20, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Hastings with Pastor Nelson Rossi. Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens with military rites by Hastings Veterans Association. Apfel Funeral Home in Hastings is in care of the family. Condolences may be sent to the family from www.apfelfuneralhome.com.
Memorials may be given to Evangeline Alberts, 927 South Lincoln Ave., Hastings, NE 68901 or Calvin Alberts, 1254 Arapahoe Ave., Hastings, NE 68901.
LaVern was born February 15, 1926 to Albert and Della (Waterbury) in Blue Hill, Nebraska. His mother died when he was 15 months old, his father remarried to Frieda Sundermeier in 1929. In 1944 he was drafted into the Army Air Corps. While in the Army he traveled to Kansas, Texas, California then to the Philippines in World War II, staying in the service for 2 years. LaVern was honorably discharged on August 5, 1946. After returning home to Blue Hill to help his father in the farm. He later went to Cozad, Nebraska for a short time, he later worked at Western Brick in Hastings, then to the International Paper Company (Wheeler Lumber Company) for 30 years, then retiring in 1984. On New Years Eve in 1948 he met Evangeline Alberts (Schmidt). The couple married April 24, 1949 at Zion Lutheran Church in Hastings. With this union they were blessed with two children, Cheryl and Calvin Alberts.
He was a member of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church of Grand Island.
LaVern is survived by his wife, Evangeline Alberts of Hastings; two children, Cheryl Fahrenbruch, and Calvin (Jeanne) Alberts of Hastings; four grandchildren, Nanette (Bill) Shatz of Lakewood, Colorado, Amy (Don) Hilliker of Little Rock, Arkansas, Shawn Alberts of Hastings, and Shane (Angela) Alberts of Brittan, South Dakota; seven great-grandchildren, Christopher and Brianna Painter, Addison Hilliker, Nathaniel, Jonathan and Elijah Alberts, and Lincoln Shatz; two sisters, Marilyn Place of Hastings, and Norma Bostock of Ayr; one brother-in-law, Lonnie Bostock; two sisters-in-law, Norma Alberts of Platte City, Missouri, and Jeanette Schmidt of Hastings; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, Violet Boettcher, Vera Long, and Vivian Yamouchi; and one brother, Wayne Alberts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.