Hastings, Nebraska resident, LaVon A. Barth, 89, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Please join the family in celebrating the life of LaVon from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, August 1, 2020 at First St. Paul's Youth Center in Hastings. Private burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. There will be no viewing or visitation. Memorials may be given to First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
LaVon was born January 2, 1931, in Glenvil, Nebraska to Fred O. and Flora (Penning) Schmidt. She graduated from Blue Hill High School. LaVon married Ray A. Barth on June 30, 1950, in Hastings; he preceded her in death on January 28, 1999.
LaVon was employed at Mode O’Day and Mary Lanning Healthcare. She was a member of First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hastings. LaVon spent countless hours volunteering at First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Mary Lanning Healthcare, and Tehama Temple. She remained close to her friends and co-workers. LaVon’s family nicknames were “GG” and “E”. She was also known for her cherry pie and mac & cheese.
LaVon was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ray A. Barth; three brothers, Jesse, Ben, and Leslie Schmidt; and sister, LaVera Meyer.
Survivors include sons and spouses, Dr. Gary and Carla Barth of Greeley, Colorado, and Roger and Ann Barth of Fontana, Wisconsin; daughter and spouse, Barbara and Darryl Parde of Hastings; grandchildren, Kreston Barth, Stacey Barth, Samantha (Mark) Beck, Kristin Barth (fiancé Alex Wendell), Alycia (Jamie) Watts, and Alexis Parde; great-grandchildren, Kyle (Alexandra) Barth, Grayce Beck, Grayhm Beck, Jack Watts, Sam Watts, Alex Watts, Josie Watts, Reese Beck, and Grant Beck; sisters-in-law, Beverly Barth of Hastings, and Colleen Rippen of Hastings; numerous nieces and nephews.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.