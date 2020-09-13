Fairfield, Nebraska, resident Lawrence Edward Tammen, 78, passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020, at his home in Fairfield.
Funeral services are 10:30 a.m. Monday, September 14, at the Fairfield Community Presbyterian Church in Fairfield with Pastors Ivan and Joyce Dean officiating. Services will be live-streamed on McLaughlin Funeral Chapel’s Facebook page. Interment will follow at the Fairfield Cemetery. McLaughlin Funeral Chapel in Clay Center is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family to be designated later.
Condolences may be left at www.mclaughlinchapel.com.
Due to the COVID-19 Directed Health Measure, we will be practicing social distancing as indicated by the measure at the services.
Lawrence Edward Tammen was born April 15, 1942, in Oxford, Nebraska, at his grandmother’s house to Edward David and Helen Muriel (Logston) Tammen. Lawrence and his sister, Velda, grew up in Haigler then moved to Edison where they attended school. He graduated high school from Doniphan.
Lawrence was in the Army from September 1964 until August 1966, spending most of his service time in Alaska.
He corresponded with Patricia Rogers while in the Army and the couple married on June 16, 1967.
Larry worked as a truck driver for Hastings Industries for over 30 years. Co-workers at Industries nicknamed him “Tank” which he was known by from then on till the company closed. He also drove for Werner for several years before retirement.
Pastimes for Larry were Cub Scout leader, volunteer fire department, softball coach, square dancing, and along with his wife, State Square and Round Dance treasurers.
He is survived by his wife, Pat; sons, Edward and Benjamin; daughter and son-in-law, Loretta and Josh Rinker; grandchildren, Madison, Mercedes, and Michael Rinker; sister and brother-in-law, Velda and Henry Wilson; niece, Ronda Frank; and nephew, Shannon Roberts.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents and niece, Shonna Roberts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.