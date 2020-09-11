Fairfield, Nebraska, resident Lawrence Edward Tammen, 78, passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020, at his home in Fairfield.
Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Monday, September 14, at the Fairfield Community Presbyterian Church in Fairfield with Pastors Ivan and Joyce Dean officiating. Interment will follow at the Fairfield Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 3-7 p.m., with the family present from 3-5 p.m. at McLaughlin Funeral Chapel in Clay Center, Nebraska.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family to be designated later. Condolences may be left at www.mclaughlinchapel.com.
Due to the COVID-19 Directed Health Measure, we will be practicing social distancing as indicated by the measure at the services.
