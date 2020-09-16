Guide Rock, Nebraska, resident Leland D. Lighthill, 72, passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at UNMC in Omaha, Nebraska.
Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, September 19, at Oak Creek Cemetery with Pastor Dan Albers officiating. There will be no visitation. A memorial has been established to be designated at a later date. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.mertenbutlermortuary.com. Merten-Butler Mortuary in Blue Hill, Nebraska is in charge of arrangements.
Leland was born on January 20, 1948 to Darrell H. and Margaret M. (Baker) Lighthill in Hastings, Nebraska. He had worked as an overhead crane operator until retiring and moving to Guide Rock in 2000. He liked going to auctions, fishing, spending time with his grandchildren and was a collector of cars.
Leland is survived by one son, Mitchell Lighthill of Guide Rock; one daughter, Lorie (Mitch) Massing of Grand Island; one brother, Ronald Lighthill of Guide Rock; one grandson, Jesse Lighthill; one granddaughter, Penny Lighthill; one step granddaughter, Stephanie Massing; and two great-grandsons, Wyatt and Jaxon Massing.
Leland was preceded in death by his parents.
