Hastings, Nebraska, resident Leo B. Kellner, 101, passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020, at his home.
Due to COVID-19 directed health measures, Rosary and Mass of Christian Burial will be semi-private 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 14, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church. If you have any questions about attending the service, please call St. Michael’s Catholic Church at 402-463-1023.
Burial will be held at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. Visitation is noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. We will be in compliance with the CDC guidelines of 10 people gathering at a time for visitation. Your cooperation is appreciated. Memorials may be given to St. Michael’s Catholic Church for masses or St. Michael’s Catholic School. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Leo was born on Aug. 14, 1918, in Dimock, South Dakota, to Tony and Mary (Mick) Kellner. He married Madelon E. Menuey on August 29, 1940, in Fairmont, Minnesota. She preceded him in death on Oct. 13, 2012.
Leo worked as a shop foreman for T & L Irrigation where he later retired. He was self-employed with a grain dryer service after his retirement. Leo was a member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church and Knights of Columbus 3rd Degree.
Leo was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Madelon E. Kellner; brothers, Joe Kellner and Marvin Kellner; and sisters, Annie Kurtenbach and Lucille Kolecka.
Suvivors include son and daughter-in-law, Joseph and Paula Kellner of Lincoln, Nebraska; daughter and son-in-law, Mary Ann and Darin Sinsel of Holdrege, Nebraska; grandsons and spouses: Jason Kellner and Kelly Bartling, and Dustin Kellner and Holly Glenn; granddaughter, Sarah Sinsel; and great-grandchildren, Kaelie Kellner, Harper Kellner and Benjamin Kellner
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.