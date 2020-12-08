Glenvil, Nebraska, resident Leona L. (Wehnes) Fredricks, 103, passed away Sunday, December 6, 2020, at the Harvard Rest Haven in Harvard.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m., Thursday, December 10, 2020, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Glenvil with Rev. Rob Garton officiating. Interment will follow at the Glenvil Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday, from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., at McLaughlin Funeral Chapel in Clay Center.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Glenvil Cemetery.
Condolences may be left at www.mclaughlinchapel.com
With the continued spread of COVID-19, masks and social distancing are requested and highly recommended at all functions. Services will be live-streamed from McLaughlin Funeral Chapel's Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/claycenterchapel.
Leona was born to Edward H. and Mathilda (Waterman) Wehnes on May 31, 1917, in Trumbull, NE. She was Baptized on July 4, 1917, in Hastings, and Confirmed on March 29, 1931. Her Confirmation bible verse was Psalm 145:18-19. On December 16, 1938, she married Henry H. Fredricks.
She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Glenvil where she served as a Sunday School Teacher and Bible School Teacher. She enjoyed flowers, gardening and crocheting.
Leona is survived by her daughter, Lavonne (Fredricks) Slutz of Glenvil; grandson, Paul Slutz of Glenvil; brother, Darrel Wehnes of Harvard; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Henry Fredricks; sisters and brothers-in-law, Thelma and Joe Williams; Ethel and Charley Mosier; Elsie and Gene Smith; Viola and Wesley Troudt; and sister-in-law, Sandra Wehnes.
