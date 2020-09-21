Hastings, Nebraska resident, Leona Marie (Rumsey) Rogers, 70, passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings, after a year-long battle with cancer.
Services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, September 24, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Pastor Josh Davis officiating. The family requests casual attire be worn to the service. Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Hastings. Visitation is 1-7 p.m. with family present 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, and one hour prior to service at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date. For the health and safety of others face masks are required for those attending the visitation and funeral, your cooperation is appreciated. Since there are material sharing restrictions, we ask that you bring your own pen for signing the registration book or memorial envelopes. If you do not bring one, we can do that for you. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Leona was born on November 11, 1949, in Lynch, Nebraska, daughter of Arthur E. and Alice E. (Tork) Rumsey. As a young girl, she and her family moved to Hastings where she attended school and graduated from Hastings Senior High School in 1968.
She married Randl Rogers on July 8, 1967, in Hastings. They made Hastings their home thereafter, and had two children; Sonia and Scott.
Leona had a great desire for helping other people, working at Good Samaritan Village and Caring Hands for many years before her retirement. She also had an enormous love for her family, spending what time she had out of work with her husband, taking care of her grandchildren, or spending time with her children.
She will always be remembered for her love for everyone and her selflessness.
Leona was preceded in death by her parents, Alice and Arthur; husband, Randy; brother, Ronald; stepbrother, Art Zobrist; and sisters-in-law, LeAnn (Rogers) Emal and Lynda Rae (Rogers) Kalinowski.
She is survived by her daughter and spouse, Sonia and Wade Chase of Hastings; son, Scott Rogers of Hastings; three grandsons, Paul Chase, Andy Chase, both of Hastings and Alexander Rogers of Olathe, Kansas; sister, Twila, of Ord; sister-in-law, Jean (Rogers) Cassidy of Lincoln; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends.
