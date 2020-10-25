Leonard “Len” Paul Mazour, 66, was called home to our Lord on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at his home in rural Lawrence, Nebraska.
A Rosary will be prayed on Thursday, November 19, at 7 p.m. and Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday at 10:30 a.m. with a Rosary preceding at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Lawrence with Father Corey Harrison officiating. Inurnment will be in Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery in Lawrence.
There will be no viewing or visitation. Memorials can be directed to the family to be designated at a later date. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.mertenbutlermortuary.com. Merten-Butler Mortuary, Blue Hill, Nebraska is in charge of arrangements.
Len was born on June 4, 1954, to Joe and Blanche (Nejezchleb) Mazour in Hastings. Len married Jolene (Buschkoetter) Faimon on August 19, 2006, in Lawrence. Len was a hardworking man who loved the outdoors and had a knack for making it beautiful as was evident in any yard he worked in, especially his own.
Len graduated from Lawrence High School, Central Community College in Hastings with a degree in drafting, and Peru State College with a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Arts.
While at Peru, he was active in theater and a number of play productions. He also attended Kansas State College in Manhattan, Kansas, where he earned a master’s degree in Landscape Architecture.
Len was skilled in many areas. His work experience took him all over the country and included a drafting job in Kenesaw; teaching Industrial Arts in Ravenna; landscape design in Alexandria, Virginia; and mapping hiking trails for the U.S. Forest Service in the San Juan Mountain Range in southern Colorado.
He spent several summers in Sitka, Alaska, working in the back country, where he became skilled in survivalist training and worked at identifying areas to harvest for wood that would have minimal visual impact on recreation.
He also worked for Earl May in Hastings and Dutton-Lainson in Hastings at the time of his death.
Len was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Lawrence, where he was very active and served the Lord and the church in numerous ways. Some of these roles included lector, acolyte, song leader and an office position as a recorder for the Knights of Columbus for 14 years.
Len is preceded in death by his parents; father-in-law, LeRoy Buschkoetter; his brother, Roger Mazour; sister-in-law, Corrine Mazour; and brother-in-law, Gerald Spurgin.
Survivors include his wife of 14 years, Jolene, of Lawrence; stepchildren and spouses, Jenny and Matt Utecht of Blue Hill, Mike and Stacy Faimon of Red Cloud, Sara and Jason Meents of Lincoln, and Jeff and Mindy Faimon of Alma; brother, Dave Mazour of Denver, Colorado; sister, Janice Spurgin of Paxton; sister-in-law, Lynn Gardner-Mazour of Modesto, California; stepgrandchildren, Gracy and Marcus Utecht, Kayla, Josie and Cooper Faimon, Layna, Cali and Bryn Meents, Grady, Kash and Lawsyn Faimon; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Eternal rest grant unto him O, Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him. Amen.
