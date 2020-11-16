Leonard “Len” Paul Mazour, 66, was called home to our Lord on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at his home in rural Lawrence, Nebraska.
A Rosary will be prayed on Thursday, November 19, at 7 p.m. and Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, November 20, at 10:30 a.m., with a Rosary preceding at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Lawrence, with Father Corey Harrison officiating. Inurnment will be in Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery in Lawrence. There will be no viewing or visitation. Memorials can be directed to the family to be designated at a later date. For the health and safety of others face masks are required for those attending the rosary and funeral. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.mertenbutlermortuary.com. Merten-Butler Mortuary in Blue Hill is in charge of arrangements.
