Hastings, Nebraska, resident Leonard R. Kiiker, 89, passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at Mary Lanning Healthcare.
Leonard was born September 6, 1931, and had just recently celebrated his 89th birthday. He was born the son of Albert William and Mabel Elizabeth (Johnson) Kiiker at Gregory County, rural Fairfax, South Dakota. He was baptized in Fairfax on July 30, 1933, at Messiah Lutheran Church. Following high school graduation, he entered the U.S. Air Force on September 8, 1949, and served until January 31, 1951.
Leonard worked some odd jobs following his honorable discharge from the Air Force until he became employed by the Union Pacific Railroad, where he remained for his entire career. He was given several awards and was recognized as the only person in the local region to take the 500-question examination to become a conductor and achieved 100%.
Leonard was married to Barbara M. Leon on February 2, 1957, and she preceded him in death. To this union, five children were born, Brenda (Otto Stimple), Sherie (Steven Schroeder), Douglas Kiiker, Steven Kiiker, and Richard Kiiker.
Leonard then was married to Bonita Rea Clark on January 29, 1970. She preceded him in death on August 22, 2011. Leonard has two stepchildren from this marriage, Patricia Stewart and David Clark.
Leonard was preceded in death by four of his children, Sherie, Douglas, Steven, and Richard; and both wives, Barbara and Bonnie.
Survivors include a daughter, Brenda Stimple.
