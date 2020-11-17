Hastings, Nebraska, resident Leslee L. Wischmeier, 47, passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
A book signing will be from 4 p.m. — 7 p.m., Friday, November 20, at DeWitt Funeral Home in Hastings. Face masks are required and please help with staggering your time. The family will not be present because of the risk of COVID. A private family burial will take place at Juniata Cemetery.
Memorials may be directed to her family for a later designation.
Condolences to www.dewittfuneral.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.