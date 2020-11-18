Hastings, Nebraska, resident Leslee L. Wischmeier, 47, passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
A book signing will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday, November 20, at DeWitt Funeral Home in Hastings. Face masks are required and please help with staggering your time. The family will not be present because of the risk of COVID. A private family burial will take place at Juniata Cemetery.
Memorials may be directed to her family for a later designation.
Condolences to www.dewittfuneral.com.
Leslee was born December 12, 1972, in Hastings, the daughter of Jerald and Terrala (Kindig) Dirks. She graduated from Hastings High School and Hastings College. Leslee began her teaching career in a one-room school at Calamus Dam and taught 4th grade at Watson School in Hastings. She had a great influence on many people through teaching. Leslee had a love for genealogy and her scrapbooking friends too.
Leslee is survived by her children, Linea Wischmeier, Daniel Wischmeier and Kayelynn Wischmeier; mother, Terrala Ernst; father, Jerald Dirks; brother, Ryan (Elizabeth) Dirks; nephew, Henry Dirks; along with numerous students and friends.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Dorothy Kindig and Edward Dirks; and son, Dylan.
