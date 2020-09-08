Nelson, Nebraska, resident Leslie Jensen, 87, passed away September 6, 2020, in Superior, Nebraska.
Service is 10 a.m. Thursday, September 10, at Megrue-Price Funeral Home in Superior with Rev. Lori Kitzing officiating. Burial will be at Nelson Cemetery in Nelson. Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Wednesday with family present to greet friends from 4-6 p.m. at Megrue-Price Funeral Home. A memorial has been established and is suggested to go in care of the family.
Leslie was born December 14, 1932, in Ruskin, Nebraska, to Emil and Christa Jensen. On June 29, 1952, Leslie was united in marriage to Bonnie Flower. To this union, two children were born. Leslie was a member of the Bethany Lutheran Church in Ruskin. He was retired after 30 years with the U.S. Postal Service.
Leslie was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Mark; and a brother, Waldean Jensen.
Survivors include wife, Bonnie of Nelson; daughter, Lu Ann Fitzgerald and husband, Jim, of Glenvil; two grandchildren, Hillary Adams and Tressie McReynolds; one brother, Donald Jensen and wife, NaDeane, of Oak Harbor, Washington; and a host of many other relatives and friends.
