Nelson, Nebraska, resident Leslie Jensen, 87, died Sept. 6, 2020, in Superior, Nebraska.
Service is 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, at Megrue-Price Funeral Home in Superior with Pastor Lori Kitzin officiating. Burial will be at Nelson Cemetery in Nelson. Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Wednesday with family present to greet friends from 4-6 p.m. at Megrue-Price Funeral Home. A memorial has been established and is suggested to go in care of the family.
Leslie was born Dec. 14, 1932, in Ruskin, Nebraska, to Emil and Christa Jensen. On June 29, 1952, Leslie was united in marriage to Bonnie Flower. To this union, two children were born. Leslie was a member of the Bethany Lutheran Church in Ruskin. He was retired after 30 years with the U.S. Postal Service.
Leslie was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Mark; and a brother, Waldean Jensen.
Survivors include wife, Bonnie, of Nelson; daughter, Lu Ann Fitzgerald and husband, Jim, of Glenvil, Nebraska; two grandchildren, Hillary Adams and Tressie McReynolds; one brother, Donald Jensen and wife, NaDeane, of Oak Harbor, Washington; and a host of many other relatives and friends.
