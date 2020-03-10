Hastings, Nebraska resident, Lillian Catherine (Erpenbach) Roth, 95, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Services are 2 p.m. Friday, March 13, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Dr. Kurt Herzinger officiating. Burial with military rites by U.S. Navy Funeral Honors Team will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Hastings. Visitation with the family will be one hour prior to service at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Lillian was born on May 21, 1924, in Ethan, South Dakota to John and Anna (Bowar) Erpenbach. She graduated from Ethan High School. Lillian served as a WAVE at the Great Lakes Naval Station during World War II.
Lillian married Leonard F. Roth on January 12, 1946, in Omaha, Nebraska. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who will be greatly missed. Lillian was a member of the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd. She was a past member of Lochland Country Club, PEO, and NARFE. Lillian played in several bridge and golf groups.
We wish to thank the staff and employees of The Heritage at College View and Mary Lanning Hospice for their kindness and services.
Lillian was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Leonard Roth; and eight brothers and sisters.
Survivors include daughter and spouse, Linda and Dr. Elvin Brown of Hastings; son and spouse, Thomas and Janelle Roth of Denton, Texas; grandchildren and spouses, Brenda and Kurt Herzinger of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Suzanne and Chad Phinney of York, Andrew and Tori Roth of Kansas City, Missouri, and Philip and Marsha Roth of Kansas City, Missouri; great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn Phinney, Austin Phinney, Ethan Phinney, Elena Herzinger, Kellen Roth, Rowen Roth, Lena Roth, and Aaron Roth; sister, Marie Roth of Kansas City, Missouri; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Wendell and Marilyn Roth of Sioux City, Iowa.
