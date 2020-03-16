Hastings, Nebraska, resident Linda Kay Myers, 75, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Private family graveside service will be Thursday, March 19, at Greenwood Cemetery in Trumbull, with Pastor Mel Johnson and Pastor Chris Johnson officiating. Apfel Funeral Home in Hastings is in care of the family. Condolences may be sent to the family from www.apfelfuneralhome.com. Memorials may be given to the family or North Shore Assembly of God in Hastings.
Linda was born December 27, 1944, to George and Viola (Rogge) Gibble in Falls City, Nebraska. She graduated from Hastings High School in 1963. She married Lyle V. Myers on September 10, 1963, in Hastings. Linda was a homemaker and had worked at YMCA, Pat’s Hallmark, Larry’s Pop & Shop, Regency, cleaned houses, and ironed. She enjoyed keeping in touch with family, visiting Fisher Fountain (which Lyle helped rebuild after the explosion), attending Bible Study groups, reading, crocheting, cooking, and crafting.
She is survived by two daughters, Lana Langenberg and Lisa (Dave) Stec; two sons, Lonnie (Julie) Myers and Loren (Cherrie) Myers, all of Hastings; special son, Victor Oceguera of Friend; 13 grandchildren, Sarah, Chris, Breanna (Tavin), Blaine (Jayden), Levi, Jaden, Crystal (Daniyal), Nathaniel, Kaylee, and Nicholas; three great-grandchildren, Isabella, Holly, and Cash; and one sister-in-law, Dorothy Gibble.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Lyle; and one brother, George Gibble.
There will be a celebration of life at a later date.
