Linda Lou Jacobsen, 71, of Minden, Nebraska, died on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Kearney Regional Medical Center in Kearney, Nebraska.
Memorial services are 2 p.m. Friday, August 7, at the Minden Evangelical Free Church with the Rev. Tom Barnes officiating. Private family inurnment will be held at the Norman Cemetery. The service will be streamed to the church’s YouTube channel and the funeral home’s Facebook page. Visitation is 1:30-3:30 p.m. on Thursday at Craig Funeral Home in Minden. Cremation will take place following the visitation.
Current health recommendations for faith-based services will be followed. Memorials are suggested to the Kearney County Health Services Foundation or Bethany Home in Minden. Craig Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information, please visit www.craigfunerals.com.
