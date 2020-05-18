Linda Stansberry, 63 of Lincoln, Nebraska passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020.
Linda Rae Heck was born on September 14, 1956 to Edward and Elsie (Dietz) Heck. She was born in Langdon, North Dakota and raised on the family farm just outside of Langdon. She graduated from Nekoma High School and Aakers Business school in Fargo, North Dakota.
Linda moved to Gillette, Wyoming where she met and married Donald Stansberry of Hastings, Nebraska In 1983 the couple moved to Lincoln, Nebraska.
Linda enjoyed working as a Nurses Aide and Medication Aide at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital in Lincoln. Linda was caring and compassionate and her work allowed her the opportunity to care for those in need.
She is survived by her daughter, Dawn Marie Stansberry; her stepdaughters, Chris Van Diest and Sharon Eickhoff; her sister, Janette (William) Bryan; her brothers, Kenneth (MaryEllen) Heck, Donald (Sonya) Heck, David (Donna) Heck, and Randall (Lisa) Heck; her grandchildren and step-grandchildren; great-grandchildren and step great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; her daughter, Jennifer Stansberry; and her stepdaughter, Debra Stansberry.
Visitation at Lincoln Family Funeral Care, 5844 Fremont St., Lincoln, NE is Sunday, May 24 from 5-8 p.m. Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 25 at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home, 5200 R St., Lincoln, NE.
